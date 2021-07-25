DU sets new record, prepares UG results within 30 days

The varsity has set a new record under which the results of all undergraduate courses have been prepared within just one month of the conduct of the examination. This is the first time since its inception that the university has taken less than 30 days to prepare the results of undergraduate courses.

Not only this, results of some courses were prepared within 2 days of the examinations. There are more than 73,000 students in the regular undergraduate courses alone. Apart from these, thousands of other students have also appeared for the exams held in June 2021.

The university said that till now the results of 64 different undergraduate (UG) courses have been prepared.

The results of the remaining 10 courses are also being compiled. For declaring the results, the university employees are working late at night, even on the holidays, on Saturdays and Sundays.

DU Dean of Examination, D.S. Rawat told IANS, "The last exam was held on June 28, and since then the results of 88 per cent of the UG courses have been prepared. Only 56 copies of the Bachelor of Arts (B.A) courses in Delhi University are left to be checked."

According to him, the results of 11,879 students pursuing B.A programme will be declared by Monday and results of nine other courses as well as all other courses are likely to be declared by Tuesday.

"For the first time in the history of DU, the results of all UG courses will be declared within a month. The results for BA programme, including remaining courses, will be declared in 2-3 days," DU Dean of Examination said.

Rawat said, "This time a provision was made wherein the data generated by the colleges had to be verified by the teachers concerned through online mode. Hence the data received was more than 95 per cent correct. While during the March Open Book Examinations (OBE), I announced a citation for those who completed the assessment in stipulated time. Certificates were issued for March OBE before the start of June assessment. It was not that easy but we did it. It worked really well."

This time the DU constituted a 14-member committee which monitored the progress of the evaluation. Their job was to follow up the assessment at every stage of the evaluation, sending messages, making phone calls, etc.

The DU Examination department says that the result of these efforts is in front of us. Generally it takes 3-4 months to declare all results of UG courses. "Last year, we had asked the court for a time period of four months but this time a new record has been set by the university."

The Delhi University Examination Department is also releasing the confidential exam results this year. These exam results are for the students who wish to take admission in foreign universities. Confidential results are being sent directly to the foreign universities. The first confidential result was released on June 30, 2021, within just two days of the examination.

These confidential results are not made available to the students but the final exam results are directly sent to the university or department concerned. According to Rawat, the confidential results of all students who needed them till now have been sent to the respective universities.

