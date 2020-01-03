DU teachers stage protest demanding absorption of ad-hocs

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Several Delhi University teachers on Friday staged a protest outside the office of varsity's vice chancellor (VC) demanding absorption of ad-hoc teachers.

The agitating teachers also marched up to the Swami Vivekananda statue in the university near the VC office.

The teachers, for a long time, have been demanding absorption of the ad-hoc teachers in the university and to also include their experience as an ad-hoc teacher while calculating the promotion criteria.

"The University has entered a standstill mode, but the administration is not acting on even MHRD's Dec 5 letter. The situation remains as it was. Such an adamant administration is responsible for such an impasse," Rajesh Jha of Academics of Action and Development, a teachers' right outfits, said. "We are determined to struggle till we achieve our goal, and appeal to teachers the boycott of classes and evaluation," he added. rag/pgh/