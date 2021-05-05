DU teachers' union warns against termination of 12 ad hoc teachers

According to the DU SC/ST/OBC Teachers' Forum, of the 12 ad hoc teachers, five have tested positive for Covid-19. The overall condition of teachers suffering from the infection is quite bad. Their families have been struggling with a financial crisis while they have been terminated.

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Twelve ad hoc teachers' services have been terminated in Delhi University's Vivekanand College, according to a teachers' organisation. This action has been condemned by the Delhi University Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Class Teachers' Forum.

For the last five days, these teachers have pleaded with the Principal and Chairman of Vivekanand College to restore their services but to no avail. These teachers have also written a letter to the Delhi Teachers' Association (DTA) in-charge, apprising him of the situation.

Teachers' Forum President, Kailash Prakash Singh, has said two Commerce, one Economics, three English, two Computer Science, one Sanskrit, one Food Technology, one Mathematics and one Environment Sciences ad hoc teachers have been teaching in Vivekanand College for a long time. Of these, three ad hoc teachers belong to the SC category, four to OBC category and five to the General category.

He said even in January 2021, the college principal had taken an arbitrary step to not reinstate these ad hoc teachers but after the intervention of Hansraj Suman, Delhi Teachers' Association in-charge, and Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), the chairman of the college's governing body halted the interviews for these posts and got all 12 teachers reinstated. He said that if any teacher was terminated during the Covid-19 pandemic they would be forced to take to the streets against the college principal.

Hansraj Suman has said the tenure of these 12 ad hoc teachers was in force till April 29, 2021. On April 30, they were intended to be given the rejoining letter again, but the principal of Vivekananda College terminated the services of these teachers on April 29. The Vivekanand College principal has given instructions that their salaries would be given only if they take clearance from the college.

He said the DTA spoke to the chairman of the college's governing body to immediately reinstate these teachers and sent them a demand letter and a memorandum demanding that ad hoc teachers teaching in various departments should be reinstated at the earliest.

Hansraj Suman, DTA Chairman Asha Rani, DTA Vice-Chairman Narendra Kumar Pandey and DTA Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh in the memorandum demanded that the ad hoc teachers, who have been teaching in the Vivekananda College for a long time, should not be interviewed again and the circular issued by the Union Ministry of Education on December 5, 2019 must be implemented until the process of permanent appointment of teachers starts, no ad hoc teachers should be removed from their posts.

He said the colleges should hold interviews only for those posts which come under second tranche or top posts or teachers who have retired. Suman asked where will these teachers go during the Covid-19 pandemic.

