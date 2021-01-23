Dubai-based Indian boy makes special portrait of Modi

Saran Sasikumar, a grade nine student of New Indian Model School in Dubai, presented the 90cmx60cm portrait, to Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who wrapped up a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday night, Gulf News reported.

Dubai, Jan 23 (IANS) A Dubai-based 14-year-old boy from Kerala has made a six-layered stencil portrait of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift to him on the occasion of the country's Republic Day (January 26), a media report said.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, the Minister said: "Happy to meet in Dubai the talented young artist Saran Sasi Kumar from Kerala, now a resident in UAE. He presented this beautiful portrait, a six layered stencil painting, to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Republic Day gift. Truly inspiring! My best wishes to him."

Saran's portrait features Modi receiving a guard of honour during the 50th year celebration of the foundation of India's Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 2019.

He is seen wearing a wide-brimmed cavalry hat with the CISF logo.

Last October, Saran, who has drawn 92 portraits including those of top UAE leaders during the Covid-19 pandemic, bagged the a grandmaster certification from Asia Book of Records and another certificate from India Book of Records for another five-layered stencil portrait of the Indian leader.

Speaking to Gulf News on Friday, he said that Muraleedharan has promised to present the portrait to Modi.

Saran added that he is "planning to finish the portraits of rulers of all the Emirates in one month and I wish to hold an exhibition".

Besides Modi and rulers of the UAE, the teenager has also drawn portraits Mahatma Gandhi and former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

--IANS

ksk/