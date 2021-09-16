Dubai Expo: We are on right track as regards business participation, number of visitors, says UAE envoy

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Regarding the Dubai Expo 2020 set to begin next month, UAE Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Albanna said that the success of any such event depends on business participation and number of visitors and they are on the right track on these.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to host Dubai Expo 2020 next month. The official opening ceremony will be held on October 1.

UAE Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Albanna while referring to Expo 2020 said that the success of any event is based on two things, one business participation showcasing different aspects and another one the number of visitors.

"So on both levels, I think we are on the right track," he added.

Expo 2020, which is opening on October 1, 2021 and closing on March 31, 2022, coincides with the UAE's 50th anniversary in 2021, marking an important milestone for the UAE, Albanna said.

The event was earlier scheduled to take place on October 20, 2020-April 10, 2021.

He said that the theme of the Expo is "Connecting Minds, Creating the future." The theme of the Expo is bringing the world together and it can catalyse an exchange of new perspectives and inspire action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges, according to the envoy

"At Expo 2020 Dubai, we want to engage people in this journey, to play a part in inspiring the next generation and, together, spark innovations that will underpin the next 50 years of human progress. The event will contribute to achieving the UAE's 2071 Centennial Plan by supporting the growth of tourism, stimulating the development of innovative business in the UAE, and enhancing the country's international reputation as a location to do business," Albanna said.

More than 200 participants, including countries, multilateral organisations, educational establishments and companies, as well as millions of visitors, will come together to celebrate Expo 2020 Dubai, the Ambassador said. (ANI)

