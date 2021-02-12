Dubai Indian Consulate asks expats not to visit mission

Dubai, Feb 12 (IANS) The Consulate General of India in Dubai has asked Indian expats not to visit the mission unless it was absolutely necessary in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the mission said: "Members of the Indian community who wish to visit the Consulate for any consular services are advised to avoid such visits unless absolutely necessary. They should instead make use of the various electronic platforms offered by the Consulate without having to physically visit the office."