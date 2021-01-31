Dubai launches initiative to speed up distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

Dubai [UAE], January 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The UAE emirate of Dubai on Sunday announced creating a "logistics alliance" to speed up supplies of two billion doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease via the COVAX initiative.



According to the government, the alliance has been launched under the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"In support of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVAX initiative and its efforts to equitably distribute two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, the Dubai Vaccines Logistics Alliance combines the expertise and global reach of Emirates airline with DP World's worldwide network of ports and logistics operations, along with the infrastructure of Dubai Airports and International Humanitarian City to distribute vaccines worldwide," the government said in a statement.

The statement specified that the initiative would focus on "emerging markets," where people have been hard-hit by the pandemic and which difficulties with transport and logistics.

"We currently stand at the cusp of a historic moment with the rollout of vaccines for countering COVID-19, a pandemic that has disrupted the lives of people around the world. The UAE is leading the world in terms of rolling out the vaccine, and in line with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision to facilitate a global solution for the wellbeing of communities," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said.

As countries around the world are rolling out their vaccination campaigns, the issue of logistics hurdles looms large as many countries do not possess a sophisticated infrastructure to secure smooth and quick delivery of much-needed vaccine doses. (ANI/Sputnik)

