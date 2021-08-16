Due to cyclonic circulation, low pressure likely over Bay of Bengal

"A cyclonic circulation lies over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh in the middle and upper tropospheric levels, tilting southwestwards with height," said a Meteorological Department (MeT) official.

Amaravati, Aug 16 (IANS) The weather department on Monday said a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation.

Under the influence of this system, the MeT department forecast that the low pressure area could form but no specific time was predicted.

According to the weatherman, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over coastal AP, including the likelihood of heavy rainfall in parts of the same geography in the next two days.

"Strong wind speeds up to 40 to 50 km per hour and gusting up to 60 kmph are likely over south and west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh - Odisha coast during August 16 - 18," she said.

The MeT official advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until after Wednesday.

Many places have witnessed continuous drizzle for more than three hours on Sunday evening in West Godavari district, especially Bhimavaram town and vicinity.

Though it drizzled slightly on Monday morning, there was no rain in these places but continued to be cloudy and pleasant.

--IANS

sth/dpb