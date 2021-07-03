Due to maintenance, some Delhi Metro yellow line stations to run on single line from tonight till 6am tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Delhi Metro train services from Qutab Minar to Guru Dronacharya on the Yellow Line will run on a single line from 10:30 pm on Saturday till 6:30 am on Sunday morning, owing to track maintenance work, the DMRC said.



In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change.

"To undertake planned track maintenance work in the above section, train services between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya section of Yellow Line will be run on single line after 10.30 PM till the end of revenue services on July 3 and from the start of revenue services till 6:30 AM on Sunday ie. July 4," the statement read.

It added, "Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period."

There are five stations between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya - Chhattarpur, Sultanpur, Ghitorni and Arjangarh. (ANI)