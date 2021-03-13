Dues of funded colleges cleared, but colleges yet to disburse salaries, says Delhi govt

The development came a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ordered the Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi government to set up a committee to look into alleged financial irregularities in several colleges funded by Delhi government.

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Delhi government on Saturday claimed it has cleared the final tranche of dues for colleges on March 10, but several Delhi government-funded colleges have still not paid salaries of teachers and other staff for the last several months.

The governing body representatives of all 12 colleges which are fully funded by the Delhi government on Saturday passed a resolution saying there were surplus amounts under different heads of all Delhi government funded colleges, according to an official statement from the Delhi government.

"Colleges have a surplus amount but not paid salaries and have not submitted utilization (UC) certificates yet to the Delhi government. Such a situation prima facie shows financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds by college authorities. We demand the immediate release of salaries," claimed a statement from the Delhi government.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the government, on Friday said that stringent action shall be taken against the officials responsible, if irregularities were discovered.

Rita Benjamin, chairperson of the governing body of the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar college, one of the 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government, told IANS: "Despite the Delhi government clearing all installments of dues, the colleges have not paid salaries of their teachers and staff for the last several months, yet."

