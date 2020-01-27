Dummy execution of Nirbhaya convicts performed in Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): A dummy execution of the convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape case was successfully performed in Tihar Jail on Monday.

A Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in case, who will be executed on February 1 at 6 am.

Four convicts - Mukesh, Akshay, Vinay, and Pawan - are facing the gallows for gang-raping a 23-year-old woman on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in the national capital.



Another accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail in March 2013 during the trial.

Another convict, who was a minor at the time of the crime, was sent to a reform facility and released after three years of the crime. (ANI)

