Dumping of bodies: Namami Gange officials review status with UP, Bihar

Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti held a review meeting on Saturday position and action taken in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with the officials.Kumar ordered expeditious action and also underscored the need to give equal attention to such incidents in urban as well as rural areas along Ganga and other rivers. Stopping of dumping of dead bodies as well as their safe disposal and protection of water quality has to be attended to on war footing. He said that after knowing the progress from states, CWC, CPCB and State Pollution Control Boards would also be giving their feedback and action plans.Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga stated that the situation is being followed up with several districts like Unnao, Kanpur rural, Ghazipur, Balia and Buxar, Saran in Bihar. However, some cases are also reported from other districts as well. He asked the state missions to follow up action taken with all districts. He said that there is a need to strengthen enforcement, maintain vigil and also take proactive action to facilitate and support the families for the cremation of dead bodies.Anurag Shrivastav, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Project Director, State Ganga Mission said all the district magistrates in the state have been alerted about the issue and NMCG's instructions have been shared. These district magistrates are getting patrolling carried out to prevent the dumping of dead bodies in Ganga. He also informed that 13 crematoriums under NamamiGange in addition to existing ones are made available for the cremation of dead bodies. It was informed that orders have been issued for financial support in urban areas.Rajnish Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Uttar Pradesh said that similar orders for financial support of Rs 5,000 have also been issued by the Panchayati Raj Department for rural areas, similar to urban areas, and SDRF and other forces have also been asked to do patrolling. Authorities are in touch with Panchayats and ULBs.Anand Kishore, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Project Director, State Ganga Mission, Government of Bihar informed that the state has decided that cremation or burial of people dying due to COVID-19 and in such situations as above, will be borne by the Bihar government.He added that even if the deceased did not have a 'positive' report of infection and had shown corona symptoms the family will be offered this support. He also said that patrolling is being done to prevent further dumping of dead bodies in the river, especially in sensitive districts like Buxar and Saran (Chhapra). A 'mahajaal' is being used at Buxar to locate and take out dead bodies. He was asked to keep a vigil on bridges and other vulnerable areas including districts downstream.The officials also put emphasis on the need for spreading awareness with the river side communities on do's/ don't for the use of river water and to prevent such incidents of dumping of bodies in the river.Besides action to prevent the dumping of dead bodies in the river, burying of dead bodies in the sand along the river must also be prevented, noted the officials.State Pollution Control Boards were directed to improve and make more frequent water quality monitoring in consultations with the health department. The Central Pollution Control Board was assigned the task of overall monitoring and giving guidance to state pollution control boards and to take up advanced analysis in the matter.For the last few days, floating of dead bodies, partially burnt or decomposed corpses in the river Ganga and its tributaries have been reported in the last few days in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (ANI)