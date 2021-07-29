Duped of Rs 14 lakh, man moves SC seeking directions for Centre, RBI other banks to deal with online frauds

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): After being allegedly duped online to the tune of Rs 14 lakh, an Uttar Pradesh man has moved the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions for the Centre, Reserve Bank of India and other banks to deal with an increasing number of online frauds.



The petitioner, Hariram Morya, a resident of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly duped of a total of Rs 14 lakh online between the period of April and August 2019, his lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi claimed in a petition filed along with that of another petitioner Sandeep Kumar.

Tripathi claimed that his client Morya had approached Superintendent of Police Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh who refused to lodge an FIR in the matter.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court on August 2.

The other petitioner, Sandeep Kumar said he had fallen prey to online fraud and said he had tried to register a complaint in Delhi's Jahangirpur Police Station but was advised to file a complaint in Jaipur.

However, till now no FIR was registered by either the Delhi Police, the Rajasthan Police or the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The petitioners, in their plea, sought direction from the top court that a national level coordinating agency consisting of police of all states be constituted to deal with such cases.

The petition also said that it should be necessary for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to create an agency to locate the account and the account holder from where the crime is being allegedly committed. After receiving the call the agency should have access to the same last transactions and the caller.

The petitioners sought a direction for banks to start an OTP (One Time Password) service on the mobile phones of customers at the Grahak Seva Kendra.

The petitioners sought directions against the respective respondents, including the RBI and others -- for registering the complaint of the petitioners as a First Information Report (FIR) for the offences under section 420 (Cheating) and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

