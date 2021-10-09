Duplicate products of reputed brands seized by Delhi Police, one held

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Delhi Police has recovered a huge quantity of duplicate products of reputed companies and arrested one person from the Wazirabad area of Delhi.



According to the North District Police, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of Krishna Gopal of Brand Protection Services Private Limited.

The Police said a raid was conducted at around 6 pm on Thursday. The police team was accompanied by Krishna Gopal and Drug Inspector Ram Kumar.

"During the raid, 435 duplicate pieces of Colgate, 564 duplicate pieces of Volini spray, 1,40,00 duplicate pouches of 2.5 millilitres Bajaj oil, 500 duplicate pieces of Lizol cleaner and 1700 duplicate pieces of Harpic cleaner were seized," the police said.

The police have arrested Mohd Tazeen, a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh in the case. (ANI)

