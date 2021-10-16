Durga Puja pandal in Patna honours 'Corona warriors' in a special way

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 16 (ANI): During the nine-day long Durga Puja, idols of Goddesses were shown as felicitating 'Corona warriors' including doctors, police personnel and sanitation workers at a pandal in the Anandpuri area of Patna as an honour for their selfless service during the pandemic.



Speaking to ANI, Nitish Kumar, an organiser, said, "Corona warriors have served people selflessly during the COVID-19 pandemic and deserve this honour. We were thinking about this idea to execute for the past year."

He further stated that all the three goddesses in this pandal are felicitating 'corona warriors' for their service to people during the utmost difficult time of COVID-19.

"In every temple, you will see the idol of goddess killing evil, but here we have put light on a different side of her, that is, protecting people. Gods have two sides--, one is killing evil and the second is protecting people. So we have showcased the second side of goddesses here," a priest, Shambhu Kumar Pandey said.

Pandey said, "We worship God because they protect us from every difficulty, so in the same way, these warriors protected and are protecting us from COVID-19 infection." (ANI)

