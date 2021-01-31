During his visit to Puducherry, Nadda targets CM Narayanaswamy

Puducherry [India], January 31 (ANI): During his one-day visit to poll-bound Puducherry, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy for not working efficiently for the Union Territory when he was a minister in the Government of India.



"When V Narayanaswamy was a minister in Government of India, he waived off the loan of Rs 5,000 crores of Jharkhand but he did not waive off the loan of Puducherry and now he is the Chief Minister. This kind of justice he did with Puducherry," Nadda said while addressing a gathering here.



Comparing the work done by Narayanaswamy as the Union Minister and the Vajpayee government, he said: "For the last 35 years of Congress rule, 52 per cent of the population has been living below the poverty line. During Vajpayee's time, Puducherry was given 70 per cent grant-in-aid. When V Narayanaswamy, who is Chief Minister now, became Union Minister, it was reduced to 30 per cent."



Earlier, Nadda was on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. Both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are going to Assembly polls this year. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is the alliance partner of AIADMK. (ANI)

