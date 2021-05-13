During Ramzan amid Covid, Chennai mosque came to their rescue

A mosque in Anna Nagar (East), Masjid Javid, during these testing times though became a model by providing quarantine facilities to the members of the family who tested positive and who didn't have separate isolation facilities at home.

Chennai, May 13 (IANS) In the holy month of Ramzan, believers give alms to the needy, feed the poor and conduct feats in the society. The evening Ramzan feasts organized by various groups and political leaders turn meeting point for the high and mighty but Covid-19 had put everything on hold.

The mosque management clarified that this was not a Covid care centre but a short stay for those who are Covid negative but need a place to stay put.

Mohammed Yusuf, Secretary of the mosque told IANS: "Anna Nagar and surrounding areas are densely populated and there is a considerable number of people who live in cramped spaces. The mosque committee unanimously decided that we will lend our mosque premises for quarantine purposes."

He said: "Converting the mosque premises into a Covid care centre requires permissions and medical teams around, so we decided to provide our space for quarantine purposes."

However, people who are in quarantine have to make their food arrangements by themselves and home cooked food can be delivered at the doorstep of the mosque. The occupants can also avail of the library in the mosque freely.

