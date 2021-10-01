DU's Ramjas College, SRCC set 100% marks in 1st cut-off list for UG courses

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) As Delhi University (DU) released the first cut-off list on Friday for students seeking admission in undergraduate (UG) courses, several colleges such as Ramjas College and the Sri Ram College of Commerce set cut-off marks of 100 per cent in three and two UG courses, respectively.

DU's Aryabhatta College has raised its cut-off marks by 1 to 2 per cent this year as compared to the merit list released in 2020. Aryabhatta College has set cut-off marks of minimum 98 per cent for students seeking admission in Bachelor of Arts (B.A) Economics course and upto 97 per cent marks for pursuing B.Sc Computer Science programme.

Apart from this, Dyal Singh (evening) College has set the cut-off marks up to 97.5 per cent in seeking admission to B.Com (Honours) programme. DU's Rajdhani College has also set its B.A Economics and B.Com Honours cut-off marks up to 98 per cent. Several colleges affiliated to the varsity have decided to grant one per cent relaxation in marks for girl students.

In 2020, Lady Shri Ram College had declared 100 per cent cut-off marks for students seeking admission in it. DU Professor Hansraj Suman said looking at the cut-off lists released in 2020, this year, too, the cut-off lists will likely remain unchanged.

There is a huge increase in the number of students securing between 95 to 100 per cent marks in their CBSE class 12 exams this year as compared to 2020. Due to this there has been a sharp rise in the marks released in the cut-off lists released by various colleges affiliated to DU.

According to the DU administration, all cut-off lists will be released on the varsity's official website. After the release of the first cut-off list, the admission process will start from October 4 and will continue till November 15.

DU will release the second cut-off list on October 9 and the third cut-off on October 16, after which a special cut-off list will be released on October 25. The fourth cut-off list will be released on October 30 while the final and fifth cut-off list will be released on November 8.

According to Acting DU Vice-Chancellor, P.C. Joshi, the varsity is likely to increase the number of seats this year in all colleges affiliated to it.

The admission process is being held in complete online mode and DU has already begun the admission process for filling 70,000 seats in UG courses.

In the CBSE class 12 exams held this year, a large number of students have secured more than 95 per cent marks. According to DU, admissions in colleges might increase as compared to the previous years. The merit lists released by many colleges affiliated to the varsity are likely to soar even further this year.

