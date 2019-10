The 31-year-old great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal is in fray from Uchana Kalan in Jind district for the October 21 Haryana Assembly elections. He is former Member of Parliament from Hisar.

The JJP is a breakaway faction of Haryana's region outfit INLD.

Superintendent of Police Ashvin Shenvi told the media that an informal complaint was received from Dushyant Chautala.