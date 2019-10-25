Dushyant Chautala meets Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala, whose party won 10 seats in Haryana elections, on Friday met BJP president Amit Shah at his residence to discuss the political developments in the state amid efforts to form a government following a split verdict.

Chautala first reached the residence of Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur. The leaders had a brief discussion before they left for Amit Shah's residence.Chautala had said earlier in the day that he was in talks with both Congress and BJP on government formation."It is too early to say anything. Hopefully, something positive will come out soon. Talks are going on with both the parties. Let us finalise and brief the press," Chautala told ANI here.Chautala also talked to the media and said his party was open to supporting any party which supports some of their demands including 75 per cent reservation in government jobs for natives of Haryana under a common minimum programme (CMP).The 11-month old JJP won 10 seats in its debut assembly polls and its role is crucial in formation of a government as no party has got full majority in the Haryana Assembly polls.While the BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, Congress won 31 seats in the state. The BJP has got the support of independents also. (ANI)