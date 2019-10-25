Dushyant Chautala to meet father Ajay Chautala at Tihar Jail today

New Delhi [India] Oct 25, (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala will on Friday meet his father Ajay Chautala at Tihar prison complex and will inform him about the party MLAs meeting and their decision regarding the ongoing political scenario in Haryana after Assembly elections.

"I have taken permission from Tihar Jail to meet my father today," Dushyant told ANI.



Dushyant today held a meeting with nine MLAs at his home-cum-office in Delhi.

Ajay Chautala and his father Om Prakash Chautala were convicted on January 16, 2013, by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago. They were held guilty of tampering with the selection list of teachers, nepotism, and favouritism.

The father-son duo was also found guilty of taking bribes from people in exchange of hiring them. (ANI)

