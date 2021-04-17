Dushyant Chautala urges PM Modi to resume talks with farmers protesting at Delhi borders

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 17 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume talks with farmers' unions assembled at Delhi borders for several months.



"Our 'Annadattas' are on roads at Delhi border agitating in respect of newly enacted three farm laws of the Central Government. It is a matter of concern that such agitation is going on for more than hundred days. I truly believe that every problem has a solution by way of mutual discussion," the Deputy Chief Minister said in a letter.

Chautala also asked the Prime Minister to constitute a committee of three to four cabinet members to hold talks with the agitating farmers.

"The earlier discussion between the Central Government and farmers' union brought few solutions to the concerns raised by Sayunkt Morcha. In this regard, a team consisting of three to four senior cabinet ministers may lead the delegation for resuming talk with farmers so as to bring an amicable conclusion in this issue," the letter read further.

He also mentioned that Haryana is the only state in the country where a total of six crops including wheat, mustard, pulses, gram, sunflower, and barley arc purchased at MSP.

"I am sure that with the support of the Central Government, procurement of crops from farmers at MSP in Haryana would continue with the same pace in future also," Chautala said here. (ANI)

