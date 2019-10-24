Dushyant Chautala will be next Haryana CM, says Ashok Tanwar

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala will be the next chief minister of Haryana, former state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar said on Thursday, even as the counting of votes is underway.

Speaking to ANI here, Tanwar said the people of Haryana have rejected the BJP and the Congress and asked the two parties to support Chautala become the chief minister."It is certain that the chief minister will be from the JJP ... Both the parties should help Chautala become the chief minister," Tanwar told ANI.He said: "It is up to the Congress and the BJP as to who wants to support him."Calling Chautala his younger brother, Tanwar said that his relationship with the JJP chief was not that of "give and take.""I had extended unconditional support to Dushyant Chautala to make him the chief minister. He is like my younger brother," he said.Former Congress leader said that the JJP chief had distributed tickets to good candidates and has the vision to give a direction to youth politics in Haryana.Speaking about the Congress' performance, Tanwar said: "Today I am happy but my soul is weeping. I have worked for this party. We were asking for the tickets for those who fought the poll JJP ticket and defeated many including ministers."After being at loggerhead with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for a long time, Tanwar had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress earlier this month.According to the latest trends on the Election Commission website, BJP has registered victories on 15 seats and is leading on 23. The Congress has bagged 12 seats and is ahead on 12 seats. Chautala's JJP has won seven seats and is leading on three seats.The state voted for the 90-member Assembly on October 21. ANI)