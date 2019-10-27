Dushyant's brother Digvijay Chautala targets Cong for questioning BJP-JJP alliance

Chandigarh [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Chautala on Sunday targeted the Congress for questioning his party's alliance with BJP in Haryana.

"Until yesterday they (Congress) were saying that it (BJP-JJP alliance) is against people's mandate. We have come after winning against them too. Congress could not gather the numbers. 'Majboor thi mazboot nahi (They were helpless, not strong)," he told reporters here.

Digvijay Chautala is the brother of deputy chief minister-designate Dushyant Chautala and the national president of Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), the student wing of JJP.Earlier, Congress leader Deepinder Singh Hooda said that the alliance is full of contradictions and that people will remember those who have betrayed them."A government full of contradictions is coming to power in Haryana, obviously such a government will not last long. Those who betray the public and think that people will forget everything by the next election should know that the people will balance the account with those who have betrayed them," Deepender Hooda tweeted in Hindi.In the recently concluded Haryana assembly poll, BJP clinched 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, six short of the majority mark, while JJP won 10.The Congress bagged 31 seats. All seven Independent MLAs and Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda have already extended their support to the BJP.The swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and deputy chief minister will take place at the Raj Bhavan here at 2.15 pm today. (ANI)