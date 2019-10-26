Dushyant's security beefed up in Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 26 (IANS) JJP chief Dushyant Chautala's security was intensified on Saturday after his party entered into a post-poll alliance with the BJP to claim formation of the government for a second consecutive term in Haryana.

The security was beefed up at his residences in Sirsa and Hisar towns.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is six short of a majority of 46 seats in a 90-member Assembly, on Friday night sealed the deal for government formation with the Jannayak Janata Party with its leader Dushyant or his mother Naina Chautala as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The announcement of the post-poll alliance was announced by Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi. "The two parties have decided to form the government to respect the mandate of the people. It has been decided that the Chief Minister will be from the BJP and the Deputy Chief Minister from the JJP," Shah said. On his part, Dushyant said his party has decided to support the BJP "for the stability of the government in Haryana". The JJP, which broke away from the state's once major regional Indian National Lok Dal owing to family disputes, won 10 seats, while the Congress won 31 seats. vg/ksk