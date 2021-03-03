DUTA flays College of Art merger with Ambedkar University

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Delhi government has decided to bring the College of Art of Delhi University under Ambedkar University. The Delhi government's cabinet has approved the merger. But the Delhi University teachers are strongly objecting to the Delhi government's move.

"This is another example of the Delhi government's violation of statutory provisions of the University of Delhi," DUTA president Rajab Ray said. "It reveals the attitude of the Delhi government in tackling governance issues in funded colleges under the University of Delhi," he added.

According to Duta, teachers, staff and students of 12 colleges of Delhi University, fully funded by the Delhi government, are already suffering a lot due to the delay of grant by the Delhi government, which is affecting their financial, educational and administrative functioning. The employees of these colleges have not been paid salaries and pensions for several months.

Ray further said that DUTA strongly condemns the Delhi government's stand and warns against harassment of these institutions and employees.

It may be recalled that this is not the first time that an institute of Delhi University has been linked with any other university other than DU.

In the year 2009, the Delhi College of Engineering was similarly shifted from DU to another university. It is called the Delhi Technological University.

-- IANS

gb/ash