Dutch crime reporter shot in Amsterdam

Amsterdam, July 7 (IANS) Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries was shot in the centre of Amsterdam, according to national broadcaster NOS.
Amsterdam police had confirmed that a man has been shot at the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat on Tuesday night, reports Xinhua news agency.
He was moved to a hospital with serious injuries.
De Vries, 64, is the most successful crime reporter in the country, according to NOAS.
He had just attended TV Show RTL Boulevard until 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, where he is a regular guest.
According to the NOS, five shots were fired after De Vries left the building and he was hit on the head.
