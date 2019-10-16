Dutch Royals open 'Age of Rembrandt' exhibition in Mumbai

The two-month long exhibition has been organised jointly with the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, in collaboration with The Netherlands Consulate in Mumbai.

The exhibition includes 12 objects on loan from the Rijksmuseum to the CSMVS which has included 10 pieces from its own collection to complement the special initiative which will be on public view till December 16 at its Special Exhibitions Gallery.

The project was conceptualised to celebrate the 400 years of cultural heritage between India and The Netherlands and the 350th death anniversary of iconic Dutch master artist, Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, renowned as simply Rembrandt, this year.

It is based on a book authored by Prof. Jos Gommans of Leiden University, The Netherlands titled "The Unseen World: India & The Netherlands from 1550", commissioned by the Rijksmuseum, to unravel the age-old cultural ties between the two countries. Among others, Rembrandt was interested in Mughal miniatures around the 1650s, and drew versions of around 23 Mughal paintings including those of Emperors Shah Jahan, Akbar, Jehangir and Prince Dara Shikoh. CSMVS Director-General Sabyasachi Mukherjee said that the exhibition jointly curated trans-continentally by the two museums illustrate the fascinating history shared by the two countries during the 'Golden Age'. Rijksmuseum Director (Media & Development) Hendrikje Crebolder said that the India connect is an integral part of history and the varied Asian collections in the Rijksmuseum bears witness that the Dutch view was always directed overseas. Besides the creations of Rembrandt, there are miniatures by the German-born Dutch painter Hendrick Goltzius and Keshav Das, a painter in the Mughal courts, at the exhibition and set the tone for future partnerships, Crebolder added. After the inauguration in the presence of top Indian and Dutch dignitaries, the Royals were given a special guided walk through of the exhibition in the Special Exhibitions Gallery of CSMVS, with The Netherlands Consul-General in Mumbai Guido Tielman present. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are currently on a 5-day state visit to India at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind, and besides New Delhi and Mumbai, they will travel to Kerala.