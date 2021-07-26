Duterte delivers final State of the Nation Address

Duterte, 76, was expected to report on his administration's accomplishments since he took office in June 2016, reports Xinhua news agency.

Manila, July 26 (IANS) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivered his sixth and final State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint session of Congress on Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that Duterte will report on his administration's achievements in the war on drugs, the infrastructure through the "Build, Build, Build program", and the administration of more than 17 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to curb the infections.

Aside from his administration's gains in the past five years, Duterte will also discuss his political plans and the policies he wants to pursue in his remaining months.

Like the SONA last year, this year's SONA is physical and virtual because of the Covid-19 threat.

Only a limited number of cabinet members and members of both houses of congress are physically present at the Philippine House of Representatives in Quezon City, Metro Manila.

Duterte will end his single six-year term in June next year.

In May next year, a national election will be held to elect his successor.

--IANS

ksk/