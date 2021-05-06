Duterte names new national police chief

Manila, May 6 (IANS) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar as the new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), government spokesperson Harry Roque said.
Eleazar, currently the PNP deputy chief of administration, will replace PNP chief General Debold Sinas who will retire on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Eleazar's track record of professionalism, dedication, and integrity speaks for itself. We are therefore confident that he will continue the reform initiatives of his predecessors and lead the police organization to greater heights," Roque said in a statement on Wednesday.
Eleazar, a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy, held several positions in the PNP, including deputy chief of administration and regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office.
--IANS
ksk/