Dy Speaker election in Bihar to see NDA-Grand Alliance contest

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and former minister Maheshwar Hazari filed his nomination papers in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the post of Deputy Speaker on behalf of the NDA, while RJD MLA Bhudeo Chaudhary filed his nomination from the Grand Alliance side.

Patna, March 23 (IANS) The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition Grand Alliance have come face-to-face once again over the post of Deputy Speaker in the Bihar Legislative Assembly with both sides fielding candidates.

If one looks at the numbers, the NDA candidate is likely to win but the opposition is in no mood to give a 'walkover' to the NDA.

Earlier, both the alliances had come face-to-face over the post of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly where the BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha emerged victorious.

On Monday evening, Legislative Assembly Secretary Raj Kumar Singh issued a notification for the election of the Deputy Speaker. The Speaker belongs to the BJP quota so it was already speculated that the Deputy Speaker would come from the JDU quota.

