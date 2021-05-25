Dyson launches new vacuums with dust-detecting laser tech

Dyson's V15 Detect and V12 Detect Slim cordless vacuum cleaners will be sold in South Korea with price tags of 1.24 million won ($1,100) and 1.09 million won, respectively. The two vacuum cleaners were already launched in select markets earlier this year.

Seoul, May 25 (IANS) British home appliance maker Dyson on Tuesday launched two new brands of vacuum cleaners equipped with dust-detecting laser technology as the company tries to expand sales here amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.

Dyson said the latest vacuum cleaners boast a laser technology on the cleaning head that reveals micro dust and dirt particles on the floor, reports Yonhap news agency.

They also have a piezo sensor that can measure and count dust particles, and show such data on an LCD screen. The sensor, which converts vibrations into electric signals, counts the particles 15,000 times a second, according to the company.

Dyson hopes the latest products can boost sales in South Korea, where it competes against home-grown tech giants, like Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc.

The company in January opened its first flagship store in South Korea to better target local consumers here.

Last year, Dyson's vacuum cleaner with an omnidirectional head, the Omni-glide, was launched in South Korea first in the world.

--IANS

na/