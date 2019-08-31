E-auction of properties in Punjab from September 1

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) and other development authorities of the state will hold the e-auction of properties from September 1.

Properties offered would include institutional sites, commercial properties and residential plots situated across the state.

An official spokesperson said the e-auction of Patiala Development Authority (PDA), Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), ADA, Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) and Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) would conclude on September 10, while e-auction of properties offered by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) would come to an end on September 11.

"GMADA is putting on auction a petrol pump site of Aerocity, two hotel sites situated on Airport Road, Sector 66-B and IT/ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services) plots of IT City, SAS Nagar. Other than these, a commercial chunk of Sector 68 and SCOs, booths and residential plots situated in different sectors of SAS Nagar besides industrial plots situated in Rajpura would be available for bidding," said an official spokesperson.He further informed PDA has decided to offer a group housing site situated in Urban Estate, Phase-II, Part-2, Patiala, and a multiuse commercial chunk situated on Nabha Road besides offering double-storeyed shops, SCOs and residential plots situated in Patiala, Sangrur, and Nabha."GLADA has decided to put on auction residential plots, SCOs, shops, etc., situated in Ludhiana. While BDA would be offering various commercial properties and residential plots of Bathinda and Malout," he added.JDA would be auctioning SCF, SCS and residential plots located in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Phillaur and Sultanpur Lodhi. Properties on auction falling under the jurisdiction of Amritsar Development Authority include a school site of new Urban Estate Batala, besides commercial booths, SCOs, shop sites of Amritsar and Gurdaspur.He said that details pertaining to the properties offered in the e-auction such as usage, area, reserve price, location plan, etc., shall be available on the e-auction portal -- puda.e-auctions.in before the commencement of the auction. (ANI)