E-commerce site chatbot's assistance offer found deleted

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) An e-commerce site's chatbot offer of assistance in reply to a tweet over political developments in Maharashtra had amused Twitter users, but it was found deleted on Tuesday.

On Monday, the user wrote: "BJP should not need more time. Party has been claiming 170 plus MLAs' support".

In reply, another user wrote: "Orders placed on Amazon but delivery not happening".

Twitter handle @AmazonHelp had written in response: "Apologies for any unpleasant experience you had with regard to the delivery of your orders. Could you please elaborate on your concern? We would be glad to assist you."

Several Twitter users were amused and posted laughter emojis. Even as the tweet was found deleted on Tuesday, Twitterati were quick at taking screenshot. One user wrote: "Here's the unavailable tweet". tsb/saurav/prs