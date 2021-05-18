E-registration compulsory for travel even within Chennai city limits

City police commissioner Shankar Jiwal has called upon all the police stations to tighten the lockdown in the city. Vehicle check points are established in borders in 13 places of 12 police station limits in the city.

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Chennai city police is leaving no stone unturned to break the chain of Covid-19 infection. It intensified the lockdown from Tuesday, with e-registration becoming compulsory for people travelling even from one police station limit to another within the Tamil Nadu capital.

Administration has already made arrangements for people to buy vegetables, essentials and food items within the police sector where they live and will be permitted to venture out and buy the essentials between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Other than this, 153 vehicle checking points have been established connecting all important junctions and covering all police station points.

City police have already communicated to the people to get their e-registration done if they need to move out after the permitted hours from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

If they don't comply, strict legal action will be taken against those violating the police guidelines. The vehicles of such people will be seized, police have warned.

Police commissioners have already issued instructions to Additional Commissioners, Joint commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to monitor and implement the lockdown effectively.

