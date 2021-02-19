E Sreedharan's joining BJP in Kerala denotes BJP's slogan of efficient, transparent people in politics: MoS V Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday backed E.Sreedharan's decision of joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said his joining denotes the party's slogan of efficient, transparent, and non-corrupt people in politics.



"E Sreedharan's joining BJP in Kerala is making a huge impact. It denotes BJP's slogan of efficient, transparent and non-corrupt people in political activities. This will give BJP a good boost in Kerala," party leader V Muraleedharan said while speaking to ANI.

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan, on Thursday, announced that he will join the BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala.

"I will be joining BJP. Other political parties in Kerala are just working in the interest of their respective parties and failed to do any good to Kerala," he said. (ANI)

