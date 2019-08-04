E-tendering scam: Remand of private secretaries of former MP min extended

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The two private secretaries of former Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Narottam Mishra -- Virendra Pandey and Nirmal Awasthi -- were sent to police remand for four more days by the court on Sunday.



Both of them will be interrogated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) till August 8.

Earlier, Mishra denied involvement in the multi-crore e-tendering scam. His former private secretaries were first arrested by the state's EOW on corruption charges on July 26.

"EOW is saying that it is a scam. A scam is different and e-tender tampering is different. A scam is when some transaction has taken place. They are talking about Rs 3000 crore scam but do not have any evidence of even Rs 3 crore being transacted," Mishra said.

"This government is unnecessarily patting its back. In my time, we have raised the same issue of tampering in e-tendering. In the past eight months, this government has not been able to find even one case against us. By blaming people like us who are innocent they are setting the wrong example for the society," he added. (ANI)

