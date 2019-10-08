EAM Jaishankar extends greetings to countrymen on Dussehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday extended warm greetings to his countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

"vijyaadshmii ke shubh utsv pr aap sbhii ko haardik shubhkaamnaaeN / Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami," Jaishankar tweeted.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also extended greetings to the nation on the eve of Dussehra and said it marks "triumph of truth over untruth" and "victory of good over evil".

The President expressed hope that the festival will inspire people to work towards helping the needy and deprived. (ANI)