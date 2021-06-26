EAM Jaishankar meets Greece PM Mitsotakis, greets him on country's 200th independence anniversary

"Thank you, Prime Minister. First of all, I bring the greetings of Prime Minister Modi," Jaishankar who is on a two -day visit to Greece said."It is of particular privilege to be here on the two hundredth anniversary of your independence. It is, therefore, a statement of support, solidarity, friendship with Greece," he was quoted as saying in the Greek City Times."We actually started our discussions yesterday and I agree with you, we have a very comfortable relationship, but so far not an ambitious relationship. There is much more we can do," Jaishankar stressed.The External Affairs minister said that "One part is, of course, the bilateral, natural connection between Greece and India. I believe, however, that a broader context also stems from the fact that our relationship with the EU as a whole is progressing."Jaishankar said that Greece is a very important, influential Member State. "I would say, advocate our cause within the EU. But you are also in many ways, a meeting point between many of our relations in Eastern Europe and Russia on one side, the EU on the other," he was quoted as saying."We have a strong interest in the Gulf and the Middle East. So looking at all of this, strategically I would say, there are many, many aspects to this relationship that we should be exploring more effectively," Jaishankar said."I hope over the course of my stay that we can do that," the EAM said.Welcoming Jaishankar, Greece PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed special importance that Greece attaches to its relations with India.He highlighted that the relationship between the two countries has not developed in the way that it should have in the past, but that there are huge prospects for the future.Mitsotakis also emphasised that he has personally visited India many times and has the highest admiration for the biggest democracy in the world, before stressing the ancient and civilisational ties between the two countries, reported the local Greek media."I think this is an opportunity to move our bilateral relations forward," Mitsotakis said.During the meeting, the prospects of establishing a Strategic Cooperation in an area of mutual interest that the two countries will choose were discussed; it will give new impetus to the already excellent bilateral relations, reported local media.Greece's accession to the International Solar Alliance, an Indian initiative, was also announced. Mitsotakis referred to the positive contribution of this initiative to the utilisation of solar energy.Particular emphasis was placed on the importance that both Greece and India attach to issues of respect for International Law, the Law of the Sea and the principles of the United Nations.Mitsotakis also referred to India's current term in the United Nations Security Council, as a non-permanent member, acknowledging the importance of the participation of India in the decisions of the Organisation.Also PM Mitsotakis announced Greece's candidacy for the period 2025-2026 to the United Nations Security Council.It was also stressed that cultural cooperation is an important aspect of bilateral relations, with an emphasis on cultural heritage issues, while the presence of the two countries in the Forum of Ancient Cultures was underlined, reported Greek City Times.Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction for the implementation of the Indian proposal to place a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the building of the Indian Embassy.The unveilings will be made by the Indian Foreign Minister during his visit here, reported Greek City Times.The visit of the Jaishankar is his first to Greece and takes place shortly after the EU-India Summit, where important decisions were taken on issues of common interest. (ANI)