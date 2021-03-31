EAM Jaishankar meets Tajikistan Speaker, appreciates strong parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik cooperation

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], March 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Speaker Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir of Tajikistan and appreciated the strong parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik cooperation.



"Glad to meet Speaker Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir of Tajikistan. Appreciated the strong parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier today, EAM met his Uzbekistan counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on the margins of the 'Heart of Asia conference.'

"Happy to meet my distinguished colleague FM Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan on the margins of Heart of Asia. Good discussion on our bilateral agenda. Agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns," said Jaishankar.

The minister also visited Dusti Square in Dushanbe today and paid respects at the monument of Ismoili Somoni, founder of the first Tajik state.

"At Dusti Square in Dushanbe. Paying respects at the monument of Ismoili Somoni, founder of the first Tajik state," EAM said. (ANI)