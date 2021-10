EAM Jaishankar pays homage at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Armenia

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Began the day by paying homage at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex."Jaishankar arrived in Yerevan on Tuesday and was welcomed by the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. He is the first Indian External Affairs Minister to visit Armenia."Delighted to arrive in Armenia on the first-ever Foreign Minister's visit. So glad to see a historical connection with my home state," Jaishankar tweeted.According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will be in Armenia on October 12-13.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday embarked on a three-nation tour of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia. Jaishankar will be undertaking the tour from October 10 to 13.The visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in India's bilateral ties with the three countries as well as share views on developments in the region, the Ministry further said."It will be a continuation of our increased engagement with countries in our 'extended neighbourhood'," added the Ministry. (ANI)