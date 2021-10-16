EAM Jaishankar to embark on 3-day visit to Israel tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Israel from October 17 to 21, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.



During his three-day visit, Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel, Yair Lapid, and will also call on Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

This will be his first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister, the MEA said.

"He will hold a bilateral meeting with the Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel. Further, he will also call on the President, the Prime Minister, and the Knesset Speaker (Mickey Levy)," the statement read.

Jaishankar will interact with the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel, Indologists, Indian students who are currently pursuing their education in Israeli universities, and business people, including from the hi-tech industries, the MEA said.

The visit will also be an occasion to pay tribute to the valiant Indian soldiers who laid their lives in the region, especially during the First World War.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership during the historic visit of PM Narendra Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative, the MEA noted. (ANI)

