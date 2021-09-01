EAM Jaishankar to visit Slovenia, Croatia & Denmark from Sep 2-5

According to an official statement, he will be in Slovenia from 2-3 September which is currently holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and has invited him to attend an informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of EU Member States on September 3. The Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Dr Anze Logar, apart from calling on the Slovenian leadership.

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will embark on an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5, 2021 with an aim to widen ties with Europe with a focus on the Indo-Pacific region and Afghanistan's future.

Jaishankar will attend the Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) being held in Slovenia, and will participate in the panel discussion on "Partnership for a Rules Based Order in the Indo-Pacific". He will also hold discussions with his EU counterparts on issues of mutual interest.

At the 16th Bled Strategic Forum which is one of Europe's premier foreign ministerial forums will be held in Slovenia on September 1-2 and the Minister will present India's vision on the Indo-Pacific region as a key player that emphasises on maintaining rule of law and inclusive approach amid China's aggression.

During his visit to Croatia on September 3, EAM will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Gordan Grli Radman, and will call on the Croatian leadership.

During his visit to Denmark on September 4-5, Jaishankar will co-chair the fourth round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

The JCM will undertake a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership, which was established during the Virtual Summit in September 2020. EAM will also call on Danish dignitaries.

The visit of EAM will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in our bilateral ties with the three Central European countries, and for strengthening our multifaceted relationship with the EU, the MEA said in a statement here today.

