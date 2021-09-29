EAM Jaishankar, US Senator Schumer among top leaders to address USISPF summit

Washington DC [US], September 29 (ANI): Indian Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others are scheduled to virtually address the fourth Annual Leadership Summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), which is set to begin on Wednesday.



USISPF is organising its fourth Annual Leadership Summit, titled "Looking Ahead: Strengthening Resilience, Expanding Prosperity" from September 29 to October 1.

As per the agenda of the summit, there will be various strategic discussions between USISPF's board members, ministers and senior government officials from both India and US and Fortune 500 CEOs during the course of three days.

From India, the Cabinet Ministers who are scheduled to be part of the programme include Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar; Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; Minister of Education, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia; Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sport Anurag Thakur; Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

From America, Senator Chuck Schumer, Majority Leader, US Senate; Samantha Power, Administrator, United States Agency for International Development; and Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indi-Pacific Affairs, National Security Council among others.

As per the agenda of the summit, USISPF will honour Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, Punit Renjen, CEO of Deloitte Global, and Rajesh Subramaniam, President, COO and Director, FedEx Corp., with the USISPF Global Leadership Award 2021 on Thursday for leading the corporate community in their heroic efforts of responding to India's second wave of Covid-19.

Various top Indian Bureaucrats are also scheduled to address the meeting including Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Rita Teaotia, Chairperson, FSSAI, Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu, Ambassador of India to United States.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization, with the primary objective of strengthening the India-US bilateral and strategic partnership through policy advocacy in the fields of economic growth, entrepreneurship, employment-creation, and innovation. (ANI)