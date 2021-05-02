Early trends show AIADMK and DMK in close race in TN

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) It is going to be a close contest between the ruling AIADMK alliance and the opposition DMK alliance in the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, going by the early trends announced by the Election Commission of India on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission, the ruling AIADMK is leading in 35 constituencies while its allies BJP is leading in 3 and PMK in 5 seats.