Early trends show BJD leading in Odisha's Pipili bypoll

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (IANS) Early trends showed that the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was leading in the Pipili bypoll for which counting is underway.

Three rounds of counting of votes have been completed so far and the BJD is leading by 5,044 votes.

As many as 23,928 votes have been counted in the three rounds. BJD candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy has got 13,611 votes while BJP's Ashrit Pattanayak is in second position with 8,567 votes. Congress candidate Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra has, so far, got 1,180 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) report.