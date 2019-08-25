Earth Anthem penned by Indian diplomat-poet translated into 50 global languages

Antananarivo [Madagaskar], Aug 25 (ANI): An Earth Anthem penned by Indian poet and diplomat Abhay K has been translated into 50 languages.

Zulu became the 50th and the most recent language in which the Earth Anthem has been translated into. The list includes languages such as Amharic, Mongolian, Khasi, Swahili, Gaelic, Dzongkha, Bhasa, Yoruba among others.

The anthem was penned by Abhay in 2008 when the poet was posted in St. Petersburg, Russia. Since then, the anthem has come a long way. It was first composed by Sapan Ghimire in Kathmandu, Nepal and was sung by Nepalese singer Shreya Sotang in eight languages, including all six official languages.The anthem was released at the Indian Council of Cultural Relation in 2013 on the occasion of World Environment Day. Its lines- "united we stand as flora and fauna/united we stand as species of one Earth,"- tried to shift focus from an anthropocentric world to planet centric world view where other species living on the planet are as important as Homo Sapiens. World-renowned violinist Dr L Subramaniam later composed the music for Earth Anthem and Kavita Krishnamurthy sang it.The Philharmonic Orchestra of Brasilia performed Earth Anthem in 2018 and it premiered in Europe this year in June. It has also been recorded in Portuguese.Now translated in 50 widely spoken languages, Earth Anthem is sung across the world on Earth Day and World Environment Day. UNESCO has called it an inspiring thought that can help to bring the world together.Earth Anthem is supported by Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, actress Manisha Koirala, Academy Award-winning director Jeffry D Brown, Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Shyam Benegal among others.Abhay K. has also invited composers and musicians across the world to compose fresh pieces of music for the Earth Anthem. (ANI)