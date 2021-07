Calatagan [Philippines], July 24 (ANI): A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Philippines's Calatagan on Friday.

The US Geological Survey said that the quake hit at 20:49:00 GMT 14 km West-Southwest of Calatagan.



The epicentre, with a depth of 104.3 km, was initially determined to be at 13.8 degrees north latitude and 120.5 degrees east longitude. (ANI)