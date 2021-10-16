Earthquake in Bali kills 3 people, injures 7

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 3.18 a.m. with a depth of 10 km, was located 8 km northwest of Karangasem district, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said, adding the tremors were felt until nearby Lombok Island.

Bali, Oct 16 (IANS) Three people were killed and seven others injured with another one still buried under rubbles of a building that collapsed after a 4.8-magnitude quake struck Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Saturday.

The jolt triggered no tsunami.

Head of Operational Unit of the Disaster Management Agency of Bali, Gede Adhi Tiana Putra told Xinhua that two people were killed in Bangli district, while the third victim and the person who was being rescued were from Karangasem.

The seven people were being treated for fractures, he said.

Several houses were destroyed by the tremor and most of the damages were in Bangli district.

Risk assessment of the impact of the quake was still undertaken by the disaster agency officials, Putra added.

According to the official, the tremor also triggered landslides.

