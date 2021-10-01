Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude strikes MP's Seoni

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 1st, 2021, 20:30:03hrs
Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Ritcher scale struck Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The earthquake struck at around 11.50 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 01-10-2021, 11:49:09 IST, Lat: 22.11 & Long: 79.59, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Seoni, Madhya Pradesh" said National Center for Seismology in a tweet.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale had struck the Lachung area of the North Sikkim district on Wednesday. (ANI)

